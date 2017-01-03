Around Town: Newest Colorado Springs ...

Around Town: Newest Colorado Springs Debutantes part of a 50-year tradition

In a formal tribute, the program honored the late founders, Mrs. Hilliard Eve "Zoya" Miller Jr., to whom the 2016 ball was dedicated, Mrs. Harrie Emile Hart Sr., Mrs. Philip Gillette Cole, Mrs. George Walbrach Thatcher and Mrs. Russell Thayer Tutt, and the first ball at The Broadmoor in December 1967. Just as today, the young women and their families were chosen for "significant contributions to their schools and the community" as well as volunteer work and philanthropy.

