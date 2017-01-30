A federal district court judge in New Mexico ordered the payment last week and told the Air Force Academy to reexamine its archives for documents relating to the foundation, which goes by the acronym MRFF, and its founder Mikey Weinstein that would fall under the group's 2011 Freedom of Information Act Request. The Air Force will pay $25,000 to cover attorney fees for the Military Religious Freedom Foundation in an ongoing Freedom of Information Act battle.

