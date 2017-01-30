Air Force Academy to pay $25,000 in l...

Air Force Academy to pay $25,000 in legal fees in open records battle | Colorado Springs Gazette,...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A federal district court judge in New Mexico ordered the payment last week and told the Air Force Academy to reexamine its archives for documents relating to the foundation, which goes by the acronym MRFF, and its founder Mikey Weinstein that would fall under the group's 2011 Freedom of Information Act Request. The Air Force will pay $25,000 to cover attorney fees for the Military Religious Freedom Foundation in an ongoing Freedom of Information Act battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09) 7 hr Jeremy 15
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Sun Mmadison 16
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC