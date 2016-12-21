AFA cadet, father die in New Year's Eve midair plane collision
An Air Force Academy cadet and his father, a retired Air Force pilot, died Saturday in a midair plane collision in McKinney, Texas, the CBS affiliate in Dallas reported. According to the station, two victims were identified as Tim Barber, who was on Christmas break from the military academy in Colorado Springs, and his father, Greg Barber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC