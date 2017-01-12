A look back: Photos from Colorado Springs' history
Colorado College demonstrators hold signs relating to the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches on March 16, 1965. Signs read "The Vote For All in Selma", "Freedom Now" and "The Vote is Your Liberty".
