272 arrested statewide over NYE campaign

8 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

Parties and celebrations rang in the New Year across Colorado, but for 272 impaired drivers, the ring came from law enforcement sirens instead of festive horns and whistles. From Dec. 30, 2016, to Jan. 3, 2017, the Colorado Department of Transportation , Colorado State Patrol and statewide law agencies collaborated to ensure state roads were free of impaired drivers as part of The Heat Is On New Year's Eve DUI enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

