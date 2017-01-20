2016 was third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs;...
Last year was the third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs, behind 2012 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. With winds gusting at speeds of up to 100 mph in parts of El Paso County early last week, it may have felt easy to get swept up in the conclusion that climate change was partially responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|47 min
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC