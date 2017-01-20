2016 Colorado Springs homicides: Some families still waiting for answers

Gary Thomas-Harris Jr. had passed on a full ride scholarship to play soccer in South Carolina and instead was pursuing semi-pro status with the San Antonio Football Club when he was gunned down in a McDonald's parking lot in Colorado Springs. On July 16, the 20-year-old was grabbing a late-night snack after what was meant to be his going-away party before moving to San Antonio, Texas, where his mother, step-father and siblings had just settled.

