Woman killed on Thursday at I-25 and County Line Road crash was from Walsenburg
The right and center lanes of I-25 northbound were closed briefly near the scene of the crash late Friday morning for follow-up investigation, according to Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. The lanes had been reopened by 11:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|15 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|19 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC