A woman was fatally injured and two children hurt when they fell fell from a four-person, detachable chairlift Thursday morning at Ski Granby Ranch in Grand County, authorities and the resort say. Ray Jennings, chief officer for emergency management at Grand County EMS, said first responders were called to the ski area about 10 a.m. The three were taken to the nearby Middle Park Medical Center.

