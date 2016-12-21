Woman dies, two kids hurt after falling from chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch in Grand County | Colo...
A woman was fatally injured and two children hurt when they fell fell from a four-person, detachable chairlift Thursday morning at Ski Granby Ranch in Grand County, authorities and the resort say. Ray Jennings, chief officer for emergency management at Grand County EMS, said first responders were called to the ski area about 10 a.m. The three were taken to the nearby Middle Park Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC