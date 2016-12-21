Toys donated in honor of slain Colorado Springs firefighter
Cason Thompson, 5, the grandson of slain retired firefighter Daryl Ritz, helps unload a fire engine loaded with toys Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at UCHealth-Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters and staff collected the toys in memory of Ritz, who was killed earlier in the year, and donated them to the hospital for the children in the pediatrics ward.
