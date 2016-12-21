Teller County sheriff unable to explain deputies' unauthorized use of body cameras | Colorado Spr...
Four months after a deputy's undeclared use of a body-worn camera caused a mistrial in Teller County, no one has been disciplined and the Teller County Sheriff's Office hasn't investigated, Sheriff Mike Ensminger confirmed. In an interview with The Gazette last week, Ensminger said an internal investigation was stymied in part by a judge's gag order barring anyone at the Sheriff's Office from discussing the case, even among themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidaze
|Sun
|Help
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Sat
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Sat
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC