PPACG executive and senior staff on indefinite leave
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments executive committee voted unanimously on Dec. 22 to place executive director Rob MacDonald and two other senior staff on indefinite administrative leave. The committee also voted to appoint Rick Sonnenburg as acting executive director, while placing transportation director Craig Casper and Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority finance manager Beverly Majewski on leave.
