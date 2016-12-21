Pikes Pick - Dec. 20, 2016: Sweet and salty desert heaven found in Colorado Springs

If you're looking for a great meal and a really good beer selection, there's a "craft bar" in my neighborhood that consistently fits the bill: It's 503W, and is located at 503 W. Colorado Ave. The menu includes well-made Korean-inspired dishes such as the 503 Bowl - choice of beef or chicken, seared kimchi, jasmine rice, pickled cucumber, and other veggies topped with a fried egg - for $14). Every bite was a singular treat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.