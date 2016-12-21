Pikes Pick - Dec. 20, 2016: Sweet and salty desert heaven found in Colorado Springs
If you're looking for a great meal and a really good beer selection, there's a "craft bar" in my neighborhood that consistently fits the bill: It's 503W, and is located at 503 W. Colorado Ave. The menu includes well-made Korean-inspired dishes such as the 503 Bowl - choice of beef or chicken, seared kimchi, jasmine rice, pickled cucumber, and other veggies topped with a fried egg - for $14). Every bite was a singular treat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
|Would You Like to Help Disable Veterans...
|Dec 12
|srserie
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC