New Colorado Springs homeless shelter filled to capacity after "soft" opening | Colorado Springs ...
Homeless people have increasingly sought out the newest shelter in Colorado Springs - a change from its first month when beds went empty despite temperatures dipping below zero. A record number of people - 256 - stayed at the Springs Rescue Mission's campus on Monday night.
