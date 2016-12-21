Museum fundraiser lets children welcome the new year at noon | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Children reach for balloons that dropped at the strike of noon during the Noon Year's Eve party at the Colorado Springs Event Center on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette The Pikes Peak Children's Museum "Noon Year's Eve" event, held Saturday at the Colorado Springs Event Center, drew more than 1,000 kids and parents who welcomed 2017 about 12 hours early.
