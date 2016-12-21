Lisa Atastam, right, and other volunteers served up Christmas meals at Old Chicago's 11th annual "Miracle on Tejon Street" event on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2015. Photo gallery at Gazette.com Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette For the first time in more than a decade, there will be no "Miracle on Tejon Street" food giveaway this year on Christmas in downtown Colorado Springs.

