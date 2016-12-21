Jacobson named head of youth corrections
The man who temporarily took over the Division of Youth Corrections following a number of complaints now has the job permanently. Anders Jacobson was named DYC Director in the Office of Children, Youth and Families on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
