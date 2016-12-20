HazlehurstResolutions that were made ...

HazlehurstResolutions that were made to be kept

I'll get up at 5 a.m. and drive to the health club before dawn; work out furiously; get to the office at 7:30 a.m.; write scintillating columns, brilliant investigative pieces, charming features, biting blogs and lively profiles. I'll confine myself to a single glass of wine in the evening; visit all 21 of my grandchildren; put money in an individual retirement account; file my taxes before April 15; win that overdue Pulitzer Prize; write a bestseller and do the 200-mile, Logan-to-Jackson Hole ride on my ancient Specialized Sequoia road bike.

