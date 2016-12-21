Hanukkah begins early with candle lighting at Colorado Springs temple
Walli Carranza helps her granddaughters Aalyia and Kiara Pryor light a Hanukkia during a Consecration Hanukkah Shabbat service at Temple Beit Torah on Friday, December 23, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Instead of crafting the challah into its traditional braid, he brought homemade challah elaborately shaped like a Hanukkah menorah, a hanukkia, to Temple Beit Torah's Friday night shabbat service.
