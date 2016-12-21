Goalie Jacob Nehama injury has Colorado College hockey considering midseason addition | Colorado ...
Sophomore goalie Jacob Nehama's lingering upper-body injury has the Colorado College hockey coaches considering bringing in another netminder in the next few weeks. No one connected to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program will comment on the specifics of the injury.
