Former UCCS student faces trial on charges of violently inducing abortion
A judge on Tuesday ordered a Saudi Arabian university student to surrender his passport after ruling that he will face trial on charges of using a shishkebab skewer and a corkscrew to induce an abortion in a then-girlfriend. Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs granted the precaution after prosecutors raised fears that Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi, 23, might try to leave the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
|Would You Like to Help Disable Veterans...
|Dec 12
|srserie
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC