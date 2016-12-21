Former UCCS student faces trial on charges of violently inducing abortion

A judge on Tuesday ordered a Saudi Arabian university student to surrender his passport after ruling that he will face trial on charges of using a shishkebab skewer and a corkscrew to induce an abortion in a then-girlfriend. Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs granted the precaution after prosecutors raised fears that Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi, 23, might try to leave the country.

