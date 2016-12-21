Flurry of new hotels in the works for Colorado Springs
Foundation work is underway on the 100-room Fillmore Inn, being constructed west of Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street on Colorado Springs' northwest side. At least seven new hotels - targeting both business and leisure travelers - have opened, are under construction or in various stages of planning around the city as demand heats up.
