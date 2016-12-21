Family facing Christmas without presents after house fire | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

A fire broke out in an Ellicott home Friday, destroying parts of the house, charring the Christmas tree and putting a damper on one family's holiday spirits. The fire broke out about 10:50 a.m. at a residence on the 2100 block of Slocum Road, off Highway 94, where Crystal Rogers has lived with her husband and two children since 2011.

