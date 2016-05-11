El Paso commissioners approve $30,000 raise for District Attorney Dan May | Colorado Springs Gaze...
District Attorney Dan May with the 4th Judicial District in Colorado takes questions from the media after a hearing at in which accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear was found incompetent to stand trial in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. authorName: JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE credit: JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE title: Planned Parenthood dateCreated: 20160511 2#060: 132208-0600 city: Colorado Springs state: Colorado origTransmissionRef: COCOL104 2#025: Jerilee Bennett 2#221: 1:4:0:125890 The El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to bump 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May's annual salary by more than $30,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
|Would You Like to Help Disable Veterans...
|Dec 12
|srserie
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC