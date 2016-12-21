El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa ducks under a microphone cord as he avoids reporter's questions on his way to speak to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, June 17, 2014 at Centennial Hall. Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette Indicted ex-El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa and two former subordinates have launched a counterattack - saying they intend to sue for malicious prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.