CyberCyber partnerships, education emerge in Springs 54

Two developments dominated cybersecurity news in 2016: the state's decision to create a National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs and the opening of Catalyst Campus, a training, nonprofit and co-working space for technical companies with an emphasis on cybersecurity, startups and space operations. Through the two entities, cybersecurity professionals, military officials and education leaders gathered several times this year to share perspectives and solutions to improve local business collaboration, discover new ways to combat cyber crimes and to tackle the industry's workforce shortage.

