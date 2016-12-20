CyberCyber partnerships, education em...

CyberCyber partnerships, education emerge in Springs 54

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Business Journal

Two developments dominated cybersecurity news in 2016: the state's decision to create a National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs and the opening of Catalyst Campus, a training, nonprofit and co-working space for technical companies with an emphasis on cybersecurity, startups and space operations. Through the two entities, cybersecurity professionals, military officials and education leaders gathered several times this year to share perspectives and solutions to improve local business collaboration, discover new ways to combat cyber crimes and to tackle the industry's workforce shortage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
Mark Pawoll Dec 17 Rose flower 3
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC