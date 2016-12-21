Colorado Springs sci-fi author finds ...

Colorado Springs sci-fi author finds new audience in a futuristic digital age

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Gazette

American science fiction and mystery author John E. Stith is pictured in his office, before several of his framed book covers, at his home on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Stith's novels were an award-winning staple of the hard fantasy and mystery genre in the 1980s and 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) 12 hr Mz_carmelbenz 101
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... 15 hr GeorgeMorrison 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... 19 hr Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
Mark Pawoll Dec 17 Rose flower 3
News Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14) Dec 16 i miss you daddy 2
News Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t... Dec 16 George 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC