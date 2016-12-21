Colorado Springs sci-fi author finds new audience in a futuristic digital age
American science fiction and mystery author John E. Stith is pictured in his office, before several of his framed book covers, at his home on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Stith's novels were an award-winning staple of the hard fantasy and mystery genre in the 1980s and 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|15 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|19 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC