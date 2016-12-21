Colorado Springs Food Rescue helps keep donations fresh, nutritious
Colorado Springs Food Rescue now is saving 30,000 pounds a month of fresh, healthy food that otherwise would go to waste. While 1-in-7 Coloradans struggles with hunger, about 40 percent of U.S. food is wasted every year, the nonprofit reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidaze
|Sun
|Help
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Sat
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC