Colorado Springs faith leaders express resolve for peace, unity
That pristine panorama of possibility stretching to the calendar's horizon? That's the future, and it is what you make it. "The beginning of a new year marks a time when we look forward, we set goals and we often make resolutions," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC