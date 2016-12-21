Colorado Springs area volunteer opportunities starting Dec. 25, 2016
Priority needs for bus aides assisting van drivers in safely transporting clients to and from day programs; Grace, 785-9229, [email protected] goodwill.org. - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office - Volunteers needed for search and rescue, citizen patrol and wildland fire; 520-7216, [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidaze
|1 hr
|Help
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|21 hr
|GeorgeMorrison
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Sat
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC