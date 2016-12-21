Over the protests of Colorado's state treasurer, the head of the state's retirement system received a 3 percent salary increase on Tuesday - his second raise in just over a year - bringing his salary to nearly $406,000 in 2017. Greg Smith, chief executive of the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association, also will receive an incentive payment of 20 percent for leading the $47 billion, 300-employee retirement system, which amounts to nearly $79,000.

