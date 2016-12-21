Colorado Pera Ceo gets another big ra...

Colorado Pera Ceo gets another big raise 'for simply showing up,' says state treasurer

Over the protests of Colorado's state treasurer, the head of the state's retirement system received a 3 percent salary increase on Tuesday - his second raise in just over a year - bringing his salary to nearly $406,000 in 2017. Greg Smith, chief executive of the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association, also will receive an incentive payment of 20 percent for leading the $47 billion, 300-employee retirement system, which amounts to nearly $79,000.

