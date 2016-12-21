Colorado lift shut down as fatal fall investigated | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Investigators were trying to determine Friday how a Texas woman fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort, the first fatal fall in the state in over a decade. The 40-year-old woman's two daughters were also injured after falling about 20 feet with her on Thursday at Ski Granby Ranch about 90 miles west of Denver.
