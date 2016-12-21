Colorado Department of Public Safety: Blacks more frequently arrested, more harshly punished | Co...
While African-Americans made up 4.2 percent of the state adult population in 2015, they constituted 12.4 percent of arrests and summonses and 10.5 percent of court case filings, says the report by the state Department of Public Safety. Black juveniles, meanwhile, made up 5 percent of the state's juvenile population but 16 percent of cases in juvenile courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidaze
|Sun
|Help
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 24
|Mz_carmelbenz
|101
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC