While African-Americans made up 4.2 percent of the state adult population in 2015, they constituted 12.4 percent of arrests and summonses and 10.5 percent of court case filings, says the report by the state Department of Public Safety. Black juveniles, meanwhile, made up 5 percent of the state's juvenile population but 16 percent of cases in juvenile courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.