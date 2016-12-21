Colorado among the fastest-growing states in the nation | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Colorado was among the fastest-growing states this past year, according to according to U.S. Census Bureau national and state population estimates released Tuesday. Colorado's population grew by 91,726 people from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016, an increase of 1.68 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
|Would You Like to Help Disable Veterans...
|Dec 12
|srserie
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC