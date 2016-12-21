City engineer asked to resign getting $58,525 in severance pay
Tim Mitros is pictured on the toe of a landslide advancing on a home off Zodiac Drive on Friday, September 2, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Longtime city engineer Tim Mitros will receive six months' severance pay totaling $58,525.72 under a separation agreement, a Colorado Springs spokeswoman said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC