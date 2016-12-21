Church seeks to portray real meaning of Christmas in living nativity | Colorado Springs Gazette, ...
Gideon Carter got a chance to get close and experience the feeling of being at the first Christmas at the HarvestDowntown Church. Heather Kaczmarski and her baby son, Josiah Kaczmarski, played the roles of Jesus and Mary on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
