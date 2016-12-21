Chick-fil-A closes downtown Colorado Springs satellite, but new locations in the works | Colorado...
Chick-fil-A has closed its satellite location in downtown Colorado Springs, which had operated for a few hours each weekday to serve the lunch crowd. The location's last day was Friday.
