Chamber, Gazette hosting "speed dating" with area lawmakers
The Antlers Hotel building downtown is 160 feet high and was photographed Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Are you concerned about the big issues facing the state this year, such as widening I-25, the cost of health insurance, job creation and possible vouchers for school choice? Interested in having your voice heard by the state's political leaders? The Gazette, Colorado Politics and The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC are teaming up to give you an opportunity to meet your state legislators and speak directly to them about the big issues that affect you and your business.
Read more at The Gazette.
