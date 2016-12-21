Audubon Elementary's Space Exploration Day gives hands-on lessons | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Second graders at Audubon Elementary School look at a depiction of constellations inside an inflatable planetarium brought to their school as part of "Space Exploration Day" Monday, December 19, 2016. The Challenger Learning Center brought the planetarium to the school to support the school's new STEAM program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
|Man arrested in El Paso County standoff (Oct '14)
|Dec 16
|i miss you daddy
|2
|Top US commander in Europe meets with Ukraine t...
|Dec 16
|George
|1
|do not eat at subway in colorado springs
|Dec 13
|KennethFunklestine
|1
|Would You Like to Help Disable Veterans...
|Dec 12
|srserie
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC