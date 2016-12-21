Around Town: Yot Club tradition a time to glitter and do good for Colorado Springs kids
For 20 years it has been that special holiday-season night for Generation Y and Millenials - now being joined by Gen Z - to wear their holiday finest, to sparkle and shine, to party and to do great things for children. It's the YOT Club , TOY spelled backwards, and on a nippy night in November, 550 party animals hugging toys and books converged on downtown and The Mansion nightclub.
