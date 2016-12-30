Alcohol suspected as factor in rural ...

Alcohol suspected as factor in rural El Paso County crash that left Calhan man dead

Read more: Denver Post

Investigators believe alcohol was possibly a factor in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in rural El Paso County that killed a 46-year-old Calhan man. The wreck happened about 8 a.m. at the intersection of East Ellicott Road South and Sanborn Road, about 10 miles east of Colorado Springs, when a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck hit a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle.

