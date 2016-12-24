24-year-old woman found after police put out alert
The Monument Police Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office helped to locate her. The Monument Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has missed several appointments and didn't show up for work Thursday.
