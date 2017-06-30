Couple charged with abuse after toddl...

Couple charged with abuse after toddler foster child found malnourished

An Etowah County couple is charged with felony child abuse in connection with the care, or lack thereof, of a toddler foster child. Garren Dodd McDonald, 48, and Shelley Lanette McDonald, 43, were arrested June 28, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

