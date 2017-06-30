Couple charged with abuse after toddler foster child found malnourished
An Etowah County couple is charged with felony child abuse in connection with the care, or lack thereof, of a toddler foster child. Garren Dodd McDonald, 48, and Shelley Lanette McDonald, 43, were arrested June 28, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
