Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collinsville was burglarized.
Collinsville police say Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collinsville was burglarized in early March. Through detective work and with some help from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, some of the stolen items were recovered from Etowah County.
