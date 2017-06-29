Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collins...

Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collinsville was burglarized.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Collinsville police say Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collinsville was burglarized in early March. Through detective work and with some help from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, some of the stolen items were recovered from Etowah County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Collinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
court referral program (Apr '14) May '17 Free the citizians 8
Ashley Goddard (Sep '14) May '17 Renae Kenyon 15
News Boaz man arrested after foot chase Apr '17 Katherine Baker 2
todays colors at color code (Oct '14) Apr '17 Lester Freeman 13
Daily colors Feb '17 Charlie 1
Tim and Mary Butler (Aug '15) Aug '15 Curious 1
friend (Feb '15) Feb '15 sick and tired 1
See all Collinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Collinsville Forum Now

Collinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Collinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Collinsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC