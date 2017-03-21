New attractions open at Tiger For Tom...

New attractions open at Tiger For Tomorrow for Spring Break

Read more: Alabama Live

Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain, an environmental center and preserve near Collinsville, Alabama has two new attractions. The Big Cat Playground is a 2 1/2 acre playground for tigers, lions, wolves and bears is open for Spring Break and the Untamed Walkway will open April 8. The Big Cat Playground will bring natural enrichment to the animals as they get the visit the new space which is a wooded area more like their natural habitat.

