Marijuana, whisky bottle and BB pistol found in student's vehicle at Collinsville High

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Alabama Live

Two students at Collinsville High School in DeKalb County were taken into custody after authorities seized marijuana, an empty whisky bottle and a BB pistol from a vehicle today. A Collinsville teacher notified administrators when she smelled a strong scent of marijuana on a student who walked into class this morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

