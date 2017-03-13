Marijuana, whisky bottle and BB pistol found in student's vehicle at Collinsville High
Two students at Collinsville High School in DeKalb County were taken into custody after authorities seized marijuana, an empty whisky bottle and a BB pistol from a vehicle today. A Collinsville teacher notified administrators when she smelled a strong scent of marijuana on a student who walked into class this morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
