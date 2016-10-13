North Alabama man accused of sexually...

North Alabama man accused of sexually abusing child in DeKalb County

Oct 13, 2016

Pedro Serafin Salgado, 21 of Collinsville, was being held in the DeKalb County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest on the Class C felony charge. Salgado was arrested as a result of a report the Sheriff's Office received last week about the alleged abuse, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Collinsville, AL

