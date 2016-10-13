North Alabama man accused of sexually abusing child in DeKalb County
Pedro Serafin Salgado, 21 of Collinsville, was being held in the DeKalb County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest on the Class C felony charge. Salgado was arrested as a result of a report the Sheriff's Office received last week about the alleged abuse, according to the Sheriff's Office.
