Collinsville picks up football jamboree victory
Senior fullback Isaac Hamby and sophomore running back Mason McKinney both scored a touchdown apiece and junior kicker Isiah Avila added a 32-yard field goal to lead the Collinsville Panthers to a 17-7 football jamboree victory over Geraldine on Thursday.
