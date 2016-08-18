Collinsville picks up football jambor...

Collinsville picks up football jamboree victory

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 18, 2016 Read more: Cherokee County Herald

Senior fullback Isaac Hamby and sophomore running back Mason McKinney both scored a touchdown apiece and junior kicker Isiah Avila added a 32-yard field goal to lead the Collinsville Panthers to a 17-7 football jamboree victory over Geraldine on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Collinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DHR corruption 10 hr barto 2
todays colors at color code (Oct '14) Dec 15 Dude 11
Christmas light display at a home in Leesburg (Dec '10) Dec 14 kimfromgeorgia 5
News Names of 4 victims in Leesburg SUV incident rel... Dec 14 shirley 1
News DeKalb Co. DHR employee charged with public int... (Apr '15) Dec 4 VFK 2
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec 3 ThomasA 3
Happens way more than anyone knows Nov '16 Whistleblower 1
See all Collinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Collinsville Forum Now

Collinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Collinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Collinsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC