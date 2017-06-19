Whata s Happening in Northeast Tarrant: Life jackets, playground equipment and meals for kids in ...
Summer brings increased activity to North Texas lakes, and the Grapevine Fire Department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, has put in place a pair of Loan a Life Jacket stations in an effort to prevent drowning accidents. The program encourages Grapevine Lake visitors to borrow a life jacket from one of the two life jacket trees at Lakeview Park and Oak Grove Park.
