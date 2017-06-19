Petitions to get liquor stores on Nov...

Petitions to get liquor stores on November ballot circulate in Bedford and Euless

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Voters in Bedford and Euless might get to decide if the cities will have liquor stores, if groups circulating petitions get enough signatures. A group called Bedford Citizens for Economic Development is working to gather the minimum 4,093 signatures from registered voters in order to have the local option on the November ballot.

