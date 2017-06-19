Petitions to get liquor stores on November ballot circulate in Bedford and Euless
Voters in Bedford and Euless might get to decide if the cities will have liquor stores, if groups circulating petitions get enough signatures. A group called Bedford Citizens for Economic Development is working to gather the minimum 4,093 signatures from registered voters in order to have the local option on the November ballot.
